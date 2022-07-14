ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Jeana West says she has reasons to be afraid after learning her son’s alleged killer was recently approved to leave the state mental facility in Vinita for day treatment.

Jerrod Murray was charged with first-degree murder in a December 2012 shooting death of 18-year-old Generro Sanchez of Stuart.

Both were students at East Central University in Ada at the time.

According to court papers, Sanchez begged for his life before Murray shot him in the head twice.

Murray was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity and was ordered to a mental health facility.

A letter filed by the Oklahoma Forensic Review Board (FRB) (and independent panel that evaluates anyone found “not guilty by reason of insanity”) said that although Murray had been involuntarily committed for inpatient care on August 13, 2015, that he’d been approved to begin day treatment at Grand Lake Mental Health Center, also in Vinita.

As defined by Okla. Admin. Code § 277:1-1-2, Day passes “mean off-ground passes for a period of time not to exceed 8 hours between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.”.

According to the text, those in consideration for the passes ”must have been successful in maintaining compliance with his/her treatment plan at the Oklahoma Forensic Center for a minimum of six (6) months, and shall not have exhibited any episodes of aggressive/violent behavior during this time”.

“I don’t care how well he’s doing on medications; that’s not going to bring my son back,” West said in an interview Wednesday with KFOR.

A 2020 evaluation indicated that Murray’s condition had “changed for the worse”, citing several instances of physical aggression and self-harm, along with a failure to attend three scheduled psychology groups between December, 2019 and April, 2020.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allen Grubb filed an objection June 1,st saying the matter had only recently been brought to his attention, while adding that “the defendant continues to be a threat to the community”.

The documented letter by the Forensic Review Board shows the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office was made aware of the approval by an administrative filing back in October 2021.

Generro Sanchez (l) pictured previously with his mother Jeana West (r)

West said she has reasons to be afraid; she says she and her daughter have been contacted several times online by Jerrod using fake social media accounts.

“So he can get on the computer, he can get on the cell phones, he can get on social media,” she said. “[But] I want his privileges taken away from him.”

She said she is fearful of what could happen if he gets out eventually.

“He got on the stand and admitted that he was going to kill me if he got out,” she added. “[Now] I’m worried about my daughter, I’m worried about my grandkids, I’m worried about my 83-year-old mother that lives with me,” she added.

Jeana told KFOR she’s trusted in systems that have failed her, but she’s willing to use her story to bring awareness to others.

“My heart is broken because I put my faith in people that I shouldn’t put it in,” she said.

“[Jerrod] will never, ever have to be accountable by the law’s terms for a premeditated murder that took place,” she continued.

“If I can keep people aware of what happens and keep young adults aware and to be cautious then it wasn’t in vain.”

KFOR reached out to the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s Office. DA Allan Grubb replied by email late Wednesday saying the office has not received a reply in response to their previously filed objection.

A communications director for Oklahoma’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services told KFOR by phone Wednesday that the day passes would be part of a treatment plan for Murray; however, no sessions have occurred away from the Oklahoma Forensic Center yet.

According to its website, the FRB is a “separate and distinct public entity with no affiliation to or with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS).