Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Murray County Health Department holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Murray County Health Department holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing took place in Murray County on Tuesday. It was the fifth mobile testing site hosted by the county health departments in District 8.

On Tuesday, the Murray County Health Department, one of the health departments in District 8, held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

News 4 received some calls from viewers concerned that not enough testing was being done in the area.

However, officials with the District 8 health departments said they’ve now had five mobile testing sites and will continue to offer free testing by appointments.

Share this story

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter