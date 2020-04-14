Murray County Health Department holds drive-thru COVID-19 testing

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing took place in Murray County on Tuesday. It was the fifth mobile testing site hosted by the county health departments in District 8.

News 4 received some calls from viewers concerned that not enough testing was being done in the area.

However, officials with the District 8 health departments said they’ve now had five mobile testing sites and will continue to offer free testing by appointments.