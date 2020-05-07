Muscogee Creek Nation announces extension of closure for 11 casinos

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Although many businesses have already reopened their doors to the public, several popular casinos say they will remain closed through the end of the month.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill announced the extended temporary closure of all 11 Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort.

The closure will last through May 31.

“Our first priority is, and will remain, the health and well-being of 2,200 employees and the thousands of guests that visit our properties. Ultimately, the local health benchmarks do not suggest that now is the time to reopen River Spirit Casino Resort or the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos,” said Hill.

The temporary closure includes casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee, Muskogee and the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

“We have been working closely with our gaming board, our tribal gaming regulatory agency and the Nation’s health department to determine how to safely reopen,” said River Spirit Casino Resort Chief Executive Officer Pat Crofts. “We are developing a comprehensive, phased plan that prioritizes safety, but can also deliver the top-tier entertainment and hospitality experience for which River Spirit and our casinos are known.”

Chief Hill confirmed that the casinos will maintain payroll and benefits for its 2,200 employees through May 31.

“We continue to make the important decision to invest in our employees by extending their pay and benefits through the end of the month while we work through the phases to welcome back our guests,” Hill said. “We have a responsibility as a leader and a primary employer to make decisions that reflect our commitment to safety for our communities and for our teams.”