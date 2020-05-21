Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos reopening across the state

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they are preparing to reopen several casinos owned by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

“Our first priority is, and will remain, the health and well-being of 2,200 employees and the thousands of guests that visit our properties. We have methodically studied the regional data and prepared a plan encompassing best practices in the industry,” said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill. “The Gaming Operations Authority Board, the Nation’s Health Department and the Nation’s Office of Public Gaming have now approved the first phase of our comprehensive reopening plan.”

Nine casinos will officially open to the public at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 1.

The casinos reopening include:

Beggs

Holdenville

Eufaula

Bristow

Checotah

Okemah

Okmulgee

Muskogee

River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

The travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee will remain closed, but the Okmulgee convenience store remains open.

Officials say the regional casinos will close overnight indefinitely for additional sanitization, while the River Spirit and Margaritaville Casinos will rotate closures on alternating dates.

All guests and employees will receive a non-contact temperature screening prior to being admitted to the casino.

All employees are required to wear masks while working, and guests will be provided disposable masks and gloves upon arrival.