OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation say they are charging two protestors who assaulted an Oklahoma police officer.

On Feb. 7, a Tulsa police officer responded to an area in front of the federal courthouse after protestors blocked two lanes of traffic with their vehicles.

When the officer asked the protesters to move their cars and stay on the sidewalk, officials say the protestors said they “did not have to adhere to his instructions because he had no jurisdiction over them per the McGirt court case,” a post by the Tulsa Police Department read.

The group got louder and started to close in on the officer.

At one point, authorities say three individuals in the group started to assault the officer.

“The officer fell to the ground and the suspects surrounded him,” the post read.

Investigators say another protester stepped in and tried to get between the suspects and the officer. At that point, other officers arrived on the scene and deployed pepper spray.

The officer suffered a torn ACL, torn meniscus, and a fracture to the top of his tibia bone.

Authorities arrested Sandy Williams and Jacob Richard Nokysece Wind, and they will be charged in federal court.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Office of the Attorney General announced that charges have been filed against the two men who were arrested in the case.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation filed felony charges of assault and battery in a protected class against Jacob Nokusece Richard Wind and Sandy Williams.

They will be arraigned on March 2 in Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court.

Officials say they could also be subject to federal charges.