Muscogee (Creek) Nation closes casinos for coronavirus pandemic

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation officials say they will close all 9 casinos in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The temporary closure begins Monday at midnight and continues through at least March 31.

“As a Nation and a community, we must lead by example. The temporary closure of all Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort’s hotel and restaurants, is in the best interest of the safety of our guests and employees,” Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill said. “While there is great uncertainty on the business and community impact, we must all work together and be proactive to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among the public-at-large.”

Chief Hill says all 2,200 employees of the casinos will continue to be paid.

The temporary closure includes casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah and River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. The travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee will close, but the convenience stores remain open to serve the public in need of essentials.

“Our Nation’s citizens and employees have already faced a remarkable test of endurance last year during the closure due to historic flooding,” Chief Hill said. “Once again, we are rising to the challenge together and doing our part to benefit the communities in which we live and serve.”