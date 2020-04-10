Muscogee (Creek) Nation extends temporary closure of River Spirit Casino Resort, 8 regional casinos

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Muscogee (Creek) Nation has extended the temporary closures of its casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill and River Spirit Casino Resort Chief

Executive Officer Pat Crofts made the announcement on Thursday that the extended temporary closure of all nine Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos, including River Spirit Casino Resort, is now until April 30.

River Spirit Casino Resort and the other casino properties had no reported cases of COVID-19.

Officials suspended operations on March 16 as a precaution to guidelines issued by the National Center for Disease Control.

Hill confirmed Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos and River Spirit Casino Resort will maintain payroll

and benefits for its 2,200 employees through April 30, at which time officials will review forecasts by federal health officials.

Additionally, Margaritaville continues to pay its 150 employees at the company’s restaurant and

entertainment venues located inside River Spirit.

“This is an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Hill. “As a leader and primary employer in the communities in which we live and serve, we must confront this extremely challenging time together. Health, financial stability, and job security are all concerns for our employees and we want to do everything we can to alleviate those concerns. As the pandemic continues to intensify in Oklahoma, we ask our citizens and employees to also do their part in helping to stop its progression by remaining at home with their loved ones during this critical time.”

The temporary closure includes casinos in Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah,

Muskogee and River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

The closure includes the travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee, but the Okmulgee convenience store remains open to serve the public in need of essentials.

“While there is still much uncertainty about the continued impact of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, the health and well-being of our guests and employees remains our top priority,” said Crofts. “Our dedicated team of employees have already shown their resiliency last year during the historic flood event and have tremendous pride in their work. We look forward to the day they can return to their posts so we may continue providing top-tier hospitality and entertainment experiences to our guests.”