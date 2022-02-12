OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A truly unique world championship competition was held in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City hosted the Potato Dance World Championship.

The vibrant event featured an array of festive sights and sounds, including drums, dancing and starchy tubers.

The dance at the heart of the event had couples putting a potato between their foreheads and dancing.

A couple competing in the Potato Dance World Championship.

The last pair standing with their potato intact was declared the winner.

A DJ spun tunes while the stars of “Reservation Dogs”, Lil Mike and FunnyBone, serving as judges.

“It’s a special that a lot of our tribes do during pow wows in which dancing partners have to hold a potato between their foreheads and dance to the beat of the drum without the potato falling,” said Adrienne Lalli Hills. “It’s done for a laugh, and we thought we would bring it to Oklahoma City in a big and contemporary way.”

The winning couple claimed a $250 prize and potato dance bragging rights.

Prizes were also awarded for best dressed and best dancing.