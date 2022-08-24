OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some residents in Oklahoma City will be able to enjoy a world-class museum for free during a neighborhood block party.

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum will host a free neighborhood block party for residents who live in the neighborhoods around the museum.

Organizers say guests can enjoy music, free hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza from Eastside Pizza, and dessert. Visitors will also be able to explore the museum for free.

The block party kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 for guests to explore the museum. Live music and food begins at 7 p.m.