Mushroom Walk at Martin Nature Park this afternoon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re fascinated by mushrooms or just want to get out in nature on a cool, sunny day, then the Oklahoma Fungi Company’s Mushroom Walk might just be the thing for you to do this afternoon.

The Oklahoma Fungi Company will lead a Mushroom Walk at 3 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 6, at Martin Nature Park, 5000 W Memorial Road, in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma’s leading mushroom expert, Dr. Clark Ovrebo, will participate in the walk, helping identify mushrooms found on the park’s trail.

Also, the state’s leading lichen expert, Dr. Sheila Strawn, will demonstrate how to find lichens in the forest.