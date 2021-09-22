MUSIC HALL FOR ALL: How an Oklahoma City venue’s new certification is accommodating those with sensory sensitivities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Civic Center Music Hall has taken new strides to serve their sensory sensitive audience: they’re now a certified Sensory Inclusive Venue.

Sensory sensitivities can include over stimulation and noise. Sensory needs are sometimes experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD and other conditions.

“This certification process will ensure the best possible experience for our guests who experience sensory sensitivities,” said Ford Altenbern, project manager at the Civic Center Foundation. “The Civic Center strives to make our shows accessible to all patrons, and this partnership will provide resources to a large but often unaccommodated part of our community.”

All Civic Center staff and volunteers have received training regarding awareness of sensory sensitivities and best practices for assisting those with sensory sensitivities.

New signage will be available for guests, along with sensory bags filled with sensory tools and a social story to help prepare them for their visit to the Civic Center.





Sensory bags and new signage that will be at the Civic Center Music Hall (Photo: Micayla Baker – Civic Center Music Hall )

The Civic Center partnered with non-profit, KultureCity, to help make this new certification possible.

KultureCity helps communities nationwide adopt changes that can serve those with sensory needs.

You can learn more about the Civic Center’s accessibility programming here.