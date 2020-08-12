Music venues calling on Congress to act to save the music industry

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe, many businesses have had to close their doors to the public.

Now, there is concern that some of the nation’s most beloved industries will be permanently shuttered.

In the past, many Americans have headed to a bar or a specific venue with friends to hear live music.

However, some venues are in danger of permanently closing their doors if more isn’t done to support them during the pandemic.

Recently, the National Independent Talent Organization and the National Independent Venue Association are calling on Congress to pass The RESTART Act and the Save Our Stage Act.

Congresswoman Kendra Horn is cosponsoring the RESTART Act, which would provide financial assistance, tax credits, and extended unemployment benefits for small independent performance venues facing long-term hardship due to COVID-19.

“We must save Oklahoma’s local performance venues. Our theatres and concert halls bring us together, they attract talent to our state, they create jobs, and act as community hubs. While many small businesses have re-opened at a reduced capacity, a partial reopening isn’t possible for performance venues. If Congress doesn’t act, the sad reality is that many of these local employers will be forced to close their doors for good. We must pass the RESTART Act now to save these Oklahoma treasures,” Horn said.

In other parts of the country, musicians have taken a serious financial hit.

Jazz Fest in New Orleans was canceled this year, which usually makes up a large percentage of musicians’ yearly income.

Even outside of New Orleans, there are many musical cities all over the world in trouble.

“I ask anybody to imagine New Orleans without music venues. I think people expect in these days and times that music is free. Musicians are people just like everybody else and we need to pay our bills too. Both of the Save Our Stage and the RESTART Act would really help save venues and the music and culture as we know it,” said Stanton Moore, percussionist for Galactic in New Orleans.

The University of Houston in June found that 90 percent of Austin, Texas’ live music venues are scheduled to permanently close.

Closer to home, the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City says it has been struggling during the pandemic.

“Tower Theatre was one of the first businesses in Oklahoma City to close its doors. We felt the wave of the pandemic weeks before the city declared its emergency shutdown. This is because as part of the music industry we rely heavily on touring artists. As other cities around the world were hit and the artists coming here were forced to cancel or postpone those dates, that created a domino effect with Tower and many other venues in line to get hit. As a venue our primary business is in the gathering of large groups. We can only make our model work with 500 or more people gathered in our space for an event. As of this statement there are still restrictions on gathering in place in our city. Tours around the world have not resumed. Our revenue has fallen 98% starting in February. It remains there to this day with no hope in sight of that recovering anytime this year and possibly most of next. With the single most important piece being consumer confidence in returning to larger indoor gatherings. We may be fighting these impacts for years.” Stephen Tyler, managing partner at the Tower Theatre

Tyler says every program the theatre has applied for and received was only calculated for a few months of hardship.

“Those months have come and gone, and we have many more ahead of us. We were the first to close, and we will be the last to reopen,” Tyler said.

The National Independent Venue Association reports that if the pandemic lasts for six months with no suitable assistance from Congress, an estimated 90 percent of independent venues will never reopen for business.

“As much of Oklahoma has begun reopening, independent music venues and concert promoters like us are and will remain completely shuttered and at risk of total collapse. The global live touring industry is not anticipated to return until well into 2021 and meanwhile, payroll, mortgages, utilities, taxes and insurance continue to pile on. The RESTART Act would allow us and many more small and medium sized entrepreneurs to keep the lights on our stages and work toward providing Oklahomans the joy of live music and comedy we all most certainly will need in a post-pandemic world,” said Jaimie Fitzgerald, Marketing Director with DCF Concerts.

LATEST STORIES: