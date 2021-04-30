Muskogee County authorities searching for ‘dangerous’ felon who allegedly assaulted deputy & escaped custody at county courthouse

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a “dangerous” felon who allegedly escaped custody after assaulting a deputy at the Muskogee County Courthouse.

Cory Alan Rone, 39, escaped at around 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Rone fled after it was ordered he be taken into custody on several felony charges, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.

“As he was fleeing, he assaulted a deputy, causing several injuries which required immediate medical attention,” Sheriff’s Office officials said on social media.

Cory Rone

Rone got clear of the courthouse and hopped into a gray 1991 Ford Escort bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number ELC650. He then fled the area, heading northwest, officials said.

He is described as a 6’3″ tall white male who weighs approximately 200 pounds and has several distinct tattoos, including above his eyes and on his neck. He is pictured above.

Rone has several past felony convictions, including multiple charges of possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction, manufacturing and distributing illegal drugs, resisting arrest, escape from prison and many others.

“Rone is considered to be dangerous and at this time it is unknown if he is in possession of a firearm. If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, please DO NOT attempt to make contact with him yourself. Call 911 immediately,” officials said on social media.