Muskogee County officials investigating after body found in Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Muskogee County are investigating after a body was discovered along the Arkansas River.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a reported drowning on the Arkansas River, near the Grand River in Muskogee County.

Investigators say a fisherman saw a body floating in the Arkansas River and called authorities.

The Okay Fire Department was called to the scene and saw the body as it floated under the Hwy 16 bridge. Ultimately, Wagoner County Emergency Management was able to locate the body near the mouth of the Grand River.

At this point, the victim’s identity has not been released.

