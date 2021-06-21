Muskogee man dies after drowning in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say a 50-year-old Muskogee man died after drowning in the Verdigris River.

Around 2 p.m. on June 20, troopers were called to a reported drowning on the Verdigris River near the Afton Boat Ramp in Wagoner.

Investigators say 50-year-old Alex Kimble was reaching for a rod and reel that had fallen into the water when he lost his balance and fell into the river.

Witnesses say Kimble resurfaced one time before going back under water.

His body was located with the side scan sonar in approximately 21 feet of water.