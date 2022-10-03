PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man drowned at an Oklahoma lake.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to Lake Eufaula on a possible drowning.

Investigators say 58-year-old Tommy Williams waded out into the water of the lake when he reached a deep spot.

At that point, he started struggling and went under the water. He never resurfaced.

Crews were able to recover his body shortly before 7 p.m. in 22 feet of water, approximately 75 feet from the shore.