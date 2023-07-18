CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 55-year-old Muskogee man drowned Saturday at Lake Tenkiller.

According to the incident report, Ray L. Hutcherson jumped into the water just after 6 p.m. July 15 at the Cookson Bend Marina. He went under and never resurfaced.

Marine Enforcement troopers and members of the dive team found Hutcherson just before 9:30 a.m. July 16 in approximately 14 feet of water.

Officials say he was not wearing a floatation device at the time of his drowning.