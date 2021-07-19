Muskogee man drowns at Lake Tenkiller

KEYS, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a Muskogee man lost his life at an Oklahoma lake.

Around 3:20 p.m. on July 18, emergency crews were called to a drowning at Tenkiller Lake at Burnt Cabin Bluffs.

Officials say 36-year-old Clifton Youngblood jumped off a boat at the bluffs and started to swim in the lake.

Witnesses say Youngblood started to struggle, went underwater, and did not resurface.

Youngblood’s body was recovered around 6:30 p.m. on July 18 after rescuers used side scan sonar at the lake.

