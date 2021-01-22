Muskogee man tracked down, arrested after allegedly breaching U.S. Capitol during attempted insurrection

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Muskogee man is in jail, accused of being part of the violent mob that charged into the U.S. Capitol during an attempted insurrection that occurred over two weeks ago.

Andrew Ericson, 23, was booked into the Muskogee County Detention Center on Friday.

Authorities tracked him down through Snapchat videos he allegedly posted of him breaching the U.S. Capitol Building.

Snapchat images of a man believed to be Andrew Ericson. Images from the warrant for Ericson’s arrest.

One video he allegedly posted shows him helping himself to a bottle of Corona allegedly taken from a refrigerator in the Capitol Building.

A witness said the picture may have been taken in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Complex on Wednesday, Jan. 6, damaging property and injuring Capitol police officers as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting Electoral College votes to confirm then-President-elect Joe Biden as the newly elected U.S. President.