Muskogee police arrest man reportedly involved in crime spree

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKI) – A man is facing several charges after a crime spree forced an Oklahoma high school to go on lockdown last week.

Muskogee police say suspect Tommy Ranells was allegedly involved in multiple incidents. One of them involved Ranells allegedly falling asleep in someone’s car only to be discovered by the vehicle’s owner.

FOX 23 reports Ranells reportedly took off running while firing a gun at the owner and her family. There were no reports of any injuries.

A second incident involved another woman claiming Ranells broke into her home.

He was arrested in connection with the incidents.