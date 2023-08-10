MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma town is getting $750,000 from the National Park Service (NPS) to support the preservation and revitalization of historic buildings.

The money is part of nearly $9.7 million in Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants doled out by NPS to allow rural communities across the country to build their economic development through historic preservation.

“This National Park Service program is helping rural communities strengthen their economies through historic preservation,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams. “The subgrant programs being carried out at the local level are supporting improvements to historic buildings and fostering economic development across the country.”

The Muskogee Historic Revitalization Grant Program and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods of Muskogee, Inc. have been awarded the max grant amount ($750,000) to preserve and revitalize the city’s historic buildings.

Oklahoma is one of 12 states to receive a piece of the $9.7 million in funding.

Learn more about the grant on the National Park Service website.