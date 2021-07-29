Muslim community to host block party in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Central Oklahoma Muslims will celebrate an Islamic holiday by hosting a block party for local community members in Oklahoma City on Friday, July 30.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Oklahoma chapter (CAIR-OK) will host its first ever Eid Al-Adha Block Party from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the CAIR Oklahoma Office’s south parking lot, located at 3000 United Founders Blvd., Suite 226, according to a CAIR news release.

“Now more than ever, the Oklahoma Muslim community needs a morale boost and an opportunity to come together,” said CAIR-OK Executive Director Adam Soltani. “After more than 18 months of COVID restrictions and lack of community events, we look forward to welcoming our Muslim friends and people of other faiths to celebrate the Eid holiday and show why Oklahoma is such an amazing place for us all.”

CAIR-OK will set up a tent in the parking lot of its offices, and the event will feature food trucks, live music, henna artists and more. Plenty of parking will be available around the building.

Eid Al-Adha commemorates the end of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, but since Hajj pilgrimage attendance is restricted due to COVID-19 protocols, the block party will provide an opportunity for the Muslim community to replicate at home the pilgrimage’s feeling of togetherness and celebration, according to the news release.

Go to the event’s Facebook page for more information.