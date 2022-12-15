MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The American Legion in Mustang is seeking the public’s help identifying some thieves. A dozen rifles used for military funerals were stolen from their local storage unit.

The Mustang Police Department posted on Tuesday that they are looking for four vehicles, posting pictures of them entering and exiting Tag Storage at 305 S. Czech Hall Rd. Police said they’re responsible for multiple thefts.

American Legion Post 353 Mustang told KFOR these thieves stole 12 rifles from their storage unit there.

“It’s heartbreaking of course,” said the post’s adjutant Don Kuntze.

“This is what we do with military funerals,” Kuntze said. “We fire the rifle salute to honor the deceased veteran because we really believe that every veteran gets a final salute.”

A representative with Tag Storage told KFOR they’re “very upset” about the thefts, adding that one of their trailers was stolen, too. They informed us that all the suspected vehicles used the same access code to enter the property, one that belonged to a longtime tenant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mustang PD.