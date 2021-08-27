Mustang class moving to distance learning following COVID-19 outbreak

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro school district says it is moving a class to distance learning following a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, Mustang Public Schools sent a letter to parents, saying there has been a COVID-19 outbreak in the 4th grade at Mustang Trails Elementary.

As a result of the outbreak, the 4th-grade classroom will move to distance learning for the next 10 days. Normal in-person classes will resume on Sept. 7.

“The health/safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. We encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful,” the letter to parents read.

The district is asking parents to to monitor children for possible COVID-19 symptoms each day.