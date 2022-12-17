OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –With colder weather on the way folks in need of warmth are leaning on organization’s that care like KFOR’s coat drive Warmth 4 Winter, a endeavor that began back with Brad Edwards.

Today the Mustang Lions Club, KFOR News 4 and Homeless Alliance are taking donation behind Arby’s from 12:00 noon – 4:00 pm.

Location: 101 W State Hwy 152, Mustang, OK 73064

The following items are requested:

New / gently used coasts

New / gently used blankets

Packaged socks – all sizes

To help, simply drop off your used or gently used coat today or click here for a number of drop off locations across the metro.