Mustang Fire Department gearing up for ‘Freedom Celebration’

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mustang Fire Department’s annual “Firefighter’s Freedom Celebration,” or best known as “Bean Supper,” is set for next weekend with some precautions in place due to COVID-19.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 27, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wild Horse Park.

It is free, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members have decided to have a variety of food trucks on hand to give everyone a choice of what they want to eat.

Water and watermelon will continue to be provided while supplies last.

Attendees can expect music, fire truck rides and other activities for children.

The event will conclude with a fireworks show at dusk.

While fireworks are legal from June 27 through July 4, no individual fireworks are permitted within Wild Horse Park during the Firefighter’s Freedom Celebration. Finally, fireworks are only permitted during that time if Canadian County is not in a burn ban.

Drones are also restricted during that time as it will be an active airspace.

Money raised from the event will go to the Mustang Oklahoma Firefighters Association (MOFA).

The City of Mustang is encouraging those attending the Freedom Celebration to take personal responsibility, be respectful of those around you, and practice social distancing when it is prudent to do so.