MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Horizon Intermediate school evacuated on Tuesday due to a gas leak nearby.

According to Mustang Public Schools, a gas line was breached at the corner of Linden Drive and Heights Drive. The Mustang Fire Department and Oklahoma Natural Gas responded to the incident.

Mustang Horizon Intermediate (MHI) says students evacuated to Mustang “South” Middle School and were notified that staff and students were unable to return for several hours as the repair was made.

MHI sent a statement to families on Tuesday regarding the gas leak:

“MHI Families, As you know, earlier this afternoon Mustang Public Schools was notified that a gas line was breached at the corner of Linden Dr. and Heights Dr. MHI evacuated to Mustang “South” Middle School, and we have now been notified that we will be unable to return to MHI for several hours as this repair is made. As such, Mustang Horizon Intermediate will be dismissing school at normal time today (11/15/22) from the gymnasium of Mustang “South” Middle School. Car riders will be dismissed from the front (North) side of MMS while buses will load on the back (South) side of the school. Parents/Guardians – should you want to come pick up your child prior to the end of the normal school day, we are encouraging you to do so. Please avoid the the repairs being made at Linden & Heights; in fact, that intersection is closed. You may proceed to MMS by going South on Mustang Rd and then turning right (or West) onto West Dowden Drive and picking up your child(ren) on the North side of Mustang Middle School near Door #4 (Main Gym Entrance). Any MMS students will be checked out through the main MMS office following normal procedures, if needed. We apologize for this inconvenience, but we plan for situations such as these. We thank you in advance for your patience as we navigate this situation. Our students and staff have done a wonderful job through this process, and they should be commended. We will continue to provide updates via School Messenger (voice/text/email), social media and our MHI website. As always, thank you for your support of MPS!” Mustang Horizon Intermediate School