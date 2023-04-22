MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans got a dose of cooler than the weather today with some very “cool” cars that could been seen at the Mustang Lions Club Car Show in Mustang.

Cars from the 1950’s, 60’s, 70’s and other classics could be seen and admired for their bright colors and shiny chrome. Of course there were some pickup trucks and a race car.

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

Mustang Lions Club Car Show, Image courtesy KFOR

The Mustang Lions Club is a community focused organization that raises money for various events and projects In the city of Mustang.

This organization used today’s car show as an opportunity not only to have some fun looking at amazing cars but also awarded scholarship money to five deserving high school students.