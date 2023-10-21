MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween, and across cities and towns in Oklahoma, you’ll find spooky haunted houses popping up before October 31 arrives.

In Mustang, the Lions Club has opened up a haunted house of their own.

You’ll see some freaky and frightening sites inside—monsters, skeletons and zombies, all kinds of creepy creatures. But this haunted house offers something special that you won’t find in many other haunted houses.

“The Paralyzed Veterans of America helped us financially and what we have done is we have created a haunted house that is completely wheelchair accessible,” said Rob Estes, president of the Mustang Lions Club.

“All the walkways are four feet wide, so anyone in a wheelchair or a walker or any kind of impediment can get through the haunted house at their pace with nothing to hinder them or stopping them.”

The Lions Club of Mustang adapted their haunted house for people with physical challenges or use a wheelchair to get around. There are plenty of frightening scenes inside and even a zombie daycare center.

The Lions Club haunted house is on the 300 block of north Trade Center Terrace, so go out there and don’t be afraid to be a scaredy cat.