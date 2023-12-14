MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – ‘Tis the season for giving and the Mustang Lions Club is looking for donations to do just that on Saturday, Dec. 16.

“Do I buy gas to go to work? Do I buy groceries? There’s a lots of people in that position,” said club president Rob Estes. “When Christmas comes, we’re working hard so we know people are fed. We know they’ll have coats, blankets, hats, toys.”

Mustang Lions Club prepares for giveaway. Image KFOR.

The members of the club have been working as hard as Santa’s elves, determined to make sure someone’s Christmas is better this year.

“There’s just something about giving to others that just brings out the best in us,” Estes said.

The club currently has some items like coats and other things. However, they’re still in need of some donations.

“Blankets, socks, gloves, hats, sheets, warmth for winter, of course, coats,” Estes said. “Last year, we had 286. We’re hoping to beat that record this year.”

Toys are included in the donation needs. They also are planning to take their newly purchased 40-foot trailer to the event.

“We are going to make it into a multi-use trailer,” Estes said.

Estes’s vision for the future of that trailer includes installing a window so they can serve food and travel across the sooner state delivering holiday joy and beyond.

“It will go over the state to any type of event or facility that needs the Lions Club there,” Estes said.

The donation event is set for Saturday December 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near SH-152 and Mustang Road. It will be in the parking lot on the northwest side of the intersection behind Arby’s.

Estes said if anyone would like to donate or contribute to their cause, his phone number is 405-875-1582. More information can be found on their flyer posted in this story as well.