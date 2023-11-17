MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mustang man has been arrested and charged with three counts of rape after a woman told authorities she was assaulted while cleaning his house.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Teddy Allen Parker regularly used a house cleaning service, but the customary cleaner could not come on the day of the incident and sent another housekeeper instead.

The new woman told authorities that Parker began touching her knee while she was cleaning the kitchen, then took photos of her legal documents for residence in the U.S., like a visa, which she kept on her phone.

She told officers she feared deportation after the incident.

While cleaning the master bathroom, the woman said Parker began to shut or lock doors, including the door to the room she was cleaning, before undressing and assaulting her.

The victim told officers Parker then left the home and she finished the cleaning before going to the hospital.

She also received texts from Parker after the incident, however, the content of those messages is unknown.

The victim’s SANE exam found evidence of assault, including semen, scratches and bruises.

Parker has been charged with two counts of Rape in the First Degree and one count of Rape by Instrumentation. His bond was set at $200,000, which he has since posted.