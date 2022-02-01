WARNING: This article contains disturbing information about child sex abuse.

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mustang man who is suspected of possessing graphic child pornography.

Wyatt Conner

Wyatt Conner, 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to Sheriff Chris West.

A cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted CCSO investigators to child pornography being uploaded in the county through Snapchat.

“Investigators began the process to identify the subject and found Conner owned the Snapchat account that was sharing child pornography,” CCSO officials said.

The child pornography Conner is accused of uploading showed a young female child being raped by an adult male.

A search warrant was issued to locate Conner’s physical address.

The address was located and CCSO investigators, along with Mustang Police Department officers, executed a search warrant on the residence.

Investigators found multiple cellular devices in the home that contained child pornography.

Two cellular devices had Snapchat accounts that contained photos of nude female children between ages eight to sixteen years of age. Some of the photos were of children being raped by adults.

Conner told investigators he had up to 5,000 images of child pornography at one point.

Investigators also learned that Conner had been communicating with children.

“Based on the fact Conner admitted he was talking to minors has me seriously concerned that there may be hands on victims,” West said.

Conner was booked into the Canadian County Detention Center. His bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities believe more charges will be presented to the Canadian County District Attorney’s Office.

“If you believe your children may be the victim of Conner please call the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 405-262-3434,” CCSO officials said.