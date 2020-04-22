Follow the Storms
Oklahoma Governor Stitt gives update on COVID-19 repsonse

Mustang man dies from leg injuries suffered during crash in Canadian County

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mustang man died from leg injuries he suffered in a crash in El Reno Wednesday morning.

Ethan D. Johnson, 30, died at the scene of the crash on Manning Road, a half mile north of Reno Avenue in El Reno, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Johnson was driving his 2011 Chevy Silverado north on Reno Avenue with a 41-year-old male passenger on board, when at approximately 6:49 a.m. he went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed back onto the road to the left in a broad side, according to the new release.

The Silverado then hit a pipe fence, went airborne for approximately 25 feet and crashed into a second pipe fence before coming to a stop in a field, the news release states.

The news release states that Johnson died at the scene from “leg injuries.”

Johnson’s passenger was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he is in critical condition with head and internal injuries, according to the news release.

Neither Johnson nor his passenger were wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

