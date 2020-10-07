Mustang man hopes to change city ordinance that forbids dispensaries to be open on Sundays, major holiday’s

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mustang man said he hopes to change a city ordinance that forbids dispensaries from being open on Sundays and major holidays.

“It’s all about treating everyone with equality,” said Christopher Parnell, a lifelong Mustang resident.

Article V, section 22-222 and/or 22-262 subsection (c) of the Mustang City Ordinance states that “The hours of operation shall be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Operations shall be closed on Sundays as well as Christmas, Thanksgiving, July 4th and New Year’s Day.”

Subsection (d) reads, “Any violations of this section will result in the revocation of the Marijuana Processor permit.

Parnell said he is hoping the City Council will listen to his plea to change the ordinance. He said he wants the dispensaries to have the option to be open on Sundays and on the holidays.

“I really kind of set it on the back burner, but I think it’s about time now to jump in and make it a thing,” Parnell said. “We deserve the right to have equal access to our medicine without having to leave town to get it.”

According to Parnell, there shouldn’t be different standards for medication, with other towns dispensaries being open on Sundays.

“It makes it more non-discriminatory whenever medical marijuana patients are treated just like any other patient who takes any other medicine,” he said.

KFOR reached out to the city of Mustang for comment. City Manager Timothy Looney responded with the following statement:

“I became aware of a desire to change Section 22-262(c) and/or Section 22-222(c) of the Mustang Code of Ordinances as it relates to permitted hours of operation of both a marijuana processing facility and/or dispensary. I have scheduled a meeting to meet with Mr. Parnell tomorrow afternoon to understand his specific concerns and outline appropriate steps he may want to explore prior to beginning an initiative petition process as currently he has approached no elected official in Mustang about his concerns. Those steps will be outlined in my meeting with him tomorrow as we have a proud history of working with businesses and residents alike to address concerns whenever possible.” Timothy Looney, Mustang City Manager

Parnell said he hopes their meeting is the beginning of change.

“I see it as something that is wanted and needed we just need to take steps and actually do it rather than talk about it,” he said.

Parnell added that he first wants to write a letter to the City Council. He said he plans to speak at the next City Council meeting and will possibly start a petition from there.

