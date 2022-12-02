MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a lucky day for one Mustang resident. The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House traveled to Oklahoma Friday afternoon to grant the winner with a new truck or cash prize!

KFOR was there to get his reaction, and boy was he surprised!

“I’m giddy. Giddy with anticipation of what I’m going to spend my money on,” said Harold Rose, Prize Patrol winner in Mustang.

The Prize Patrol is known for awarding over half a billion dollars in prizes nationwide.

“Oh my goodness, I enter that all the time!” said Rose.

The Mustang resident was greeted with a friendly face Friday afternoon with the option to get a new truck or to keep the cash value of $48,695.

“I think I got to take the cash option! Because I just bought a new truck about a month ago!” said Rose.

Rose chose to keep the money to go towards his ranch.

“I can always use a newer tractor down at the ranch and maybe a little repair fence down there and a few things like that. Might even give my sis a little something,” said Rose.

Rose said this will not stop him from playing and encourages other players to keep trying.

“I play every day… It’s kind of fun to think about what you might do if you win. Like the big one, you know, the $5,000 a week for life or the $22.5 million or even the $1 million, you know. But this is sweet right here. I’m happy to have this,” said Rose.

Loren Williams with the Clearing House Prize Patrol told KFOR it’s even more special to be able to deliver the good news in person.

“Today’s prize has been one of the highlights of the day… It’s even a surprise for us,” said Loren Williams with the Clearing House Prize Patrol.

While this prize was the real deal, Publishers Clearing House has a warning for others hoping to win big like Harold.

“Don’t pick up the phone or give anybody any money because we will surprise you. We’re not going to call and ask you for anything. We’re the real deal. So go out there and play. To win it, you’ve got to play it,” said Williams.

The Clearing House Prize Patrol also wants to remind you the winners are completely random.

There’s a third-party generating machine that picks out the winner out of a hat.

Visit their website on how to enter for a chance to win future prizes.