Mustang middle school extending distance learning because of COVID-related staff shortage

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Distance learning has been extended for a Mustang school due to COVID-19 causing a staff shortage.

Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley sent a letter to student families stating that Mustang Central Middle School will continue distance learning through Tuesday, Feb. 9.

School district officials announced earlier this week that the middle school would transition to distance learning because it did not have adequate staff to supervise students on Thursday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 5, because of COVID-19.

“At this time, we will not be able to resume normal operations on Monday as we do not have enough staff returning until (hopefully) mid-week,” Bradley said.

School officials will closely monitor staff who are either testing out or coming out of quarantine/isolation. Normal in-person instruction/operations is tentatively scheduled to resume on Wednesday, February 10.

“This extension will also allow for additional cleaning/sanitization throughout the building in line with the MPS Health/Safety Plan,” Bradley said. “Again, we are taking this action in the interest of everyone’s health and safety. We will make every effort to communicate any changes to this plan as soon as possible.”

Mustang Central personnel will email parents and guardians with details about the distance learning plan, as well as meal service information.

Bradley’s letter included the following statement about COVID-related safety precautions Mustang student families are asked to take:

“The health/safety of our students, staff, and families is our utmost priority. We will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures as indicated in our Health/Safety Plan which is continually updated based on the latest guidance from the CDC and local/state health officials. We also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of wearing face-coverings/masks, staying six feet apart from others, and regularly washing your hands. These mitigation strategies are just as important outside of the school environment as they are inside our building. During this time, as always, please monitor yourself for possible COVID-19 symptoms and continue to conduct a self-check each day as referenced in the MPS Daily Symptom Check. If you exhibit symptoms, please contact your medical provider immediately for advice/guidance. Additionally, we ask that all of our staff, students, and families utilize the COVID19@mustangps.org email to report positive tests, close contacts, exposures, and/or quarantines. Information reported here will be viewed by the MPS COVID-19 Response Team and used for monitoring and contact tracing only. No names will be made public.” CHARLES BRADLEY, MUSTANG PUBLIC SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT