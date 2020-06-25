Mustang officers cleared of wrongdoing after DA determines fatal shooting was justified

Live Now
MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR/MyMustangNews) – The Canadian County district attorney’s office says two Mustang police officers involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

On June 5, a Mustang officer pulled over 42-year-old Benjamin Ballard, of Yukon, in a parking lot at SW 59th Street and Mustang Road at around 6:45 p.m. The officer suspected Ballard was driving under the influence, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Officials say that the officer shot Ballard after Ballard pulled out a gun. Ballard died at the scene.

“A firearm was recovered in the parking lot,” officials say.

Once OSBI completed their investigation, a report was submitted to the district attorney’s office.

According to My Mustang News, the officers, who were not identified, were cleared in the incident.

Canadian County Assistant District Attorney Eric Epplin said the shooting was justified.

