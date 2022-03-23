MOBILE, Ala. (KFOR) – Alabama authorities are searching for a Mustang, Okla., man who went missing in Mobile, Ala.

Larry Frank Schaum. Photo from Mobile Police Department.

Mobile Police Department officials took to social media to ask for the public’s help locating Larry Frank Schaum.

Schaum’s family reported him missing on Tuesday. He was last seen Saturday at Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Road, in Mobile.

“The family was traveling back to Mustang, Oklahoma, from a spring break trip,” Mobile police said.

Schaum walked away from his family while at Medal of Honor Park and hasn’t been seen since.

He is described as 6’0″, 190 lbs., and as having a gray beard. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a long sleeve, red shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.

“If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Larry F. Schaum, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211,” Mobile police said.