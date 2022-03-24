MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Mustang are asking the public to keep an eye out following an alleged attempted abduction.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening, officers with the Mustang Police Department were called to the 600 block of W. Elder Dr.

Investigators learned that a man lured a young juvenile to his car, which is where he allegedly attempted to abduct the child and force the juvenile to touch his genitalia.

Fortunately, the child was able to escape and call for help.

“We are asking our community for extra diligence and assistance in the identification of the suspect. With your help we are hopeful to bring this criminal to justice,” the Mustang Police Department posted on Facebook.

Officials say they are searching for a white man between 20 and 30-years-old with brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes.

They say he was last seen wearing a white hoodie and no pants.

If you have any information on the case, all Detective William Carpenter at (405) 376-7733.