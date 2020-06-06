Mustang police officer shoots, kills suspect after suspect allegedly pointed gun at him

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – A Mustang police officer shot and killed a suspect near a gas station after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at him, Friday evening.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect.

OSBI officials confirmed that the fatal shooting occurred near the Fast Track in the area of SW 59th Street and Mustang Road.

Authorities told KFOR that the suspect started firing a gun at the officer when the officer attempted to pull the suspect over.

The officer was not injured.

OSBI, Mustang police and the Mustang Fire Department were called to the scene.

No further details have been provided. Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

