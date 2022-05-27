MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools officials addressed a post on social media regarding a school raffle allegedly giving away an assault rifle amid the tragic school shooting in Texas.

The social media post claimed that Mustang Public Schools launched a volleyball fundraiser, with the prize being an assault rifle, around the time of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 elementary students and two teachers dead.

School district officials say the claim is not true.

Officials said a community booster group started the fundraiser, not the district, and that the prize was never a firearm but instead a gift card to a local sporting goods store. The fliers, however, showed a rifle and mentioned a gun raffle.

School officials say they contacted the boosters after the shooting in Uvalde and asked them to end the gift card raffle fundraiser. The boosters agreed and immediately concluded the raffle.