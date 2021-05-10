Mustang Public Schools announces COVID-19 death of beloved bus driver

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Mustang Public Schools

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with Mustang Public Schools (MPS) today announced the passing of a longtime bus driver for the district after a battle with coronavirus.

MPS officials say Vicki Wolverton, driver of Bus #47, has died from COVID-19.

Comments on the school district’s Facebook page show how loved Wolverton was to MPS families.

“We will miss her dearly. Prayers for her family,” said Lori Sholer.

“This is so sad. She was my girls bus driver. They loved her so much. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed dearly,” commented Cassidy Hector.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report