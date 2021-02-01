Mustang Public Schools hosts educator vaccination clinic

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang educators and their older family members were able to be vaccinated in the first of its kind COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

On Saturday, Mustang Public Schools partnered with Passport Health-Oklahoma and other Canadian County schools to offer the first of its kind clinic.

MPS employee Ken Shrick receives his COVID-19 vaccination from a nurse from Passport Health-Oklahoma.

The clinic was open to those individuals in the state’s Phase 2 of the vaccination plan and were employed by Mustang, Yukon, Piedmont, or El Reno Public Schools.

Volunteers checked each person who entered the MHS Event Center and asked them a series of screening questions, verified their insurance, and verified their employment.

“We are glad to be able to host this event, and help in the efforts to curb this global pandemic,” MPS Superintendent Charles Bradley said. “We thank Passport Health, the other school districts, and all of our volunteers for making this possible.”

MPS School Board Member, Todd Lovelace, volunteers at the registration desk of the MPS COVID-19 Vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Mustang is planning additional clinics in the future once Oklahoma opens additional phases of eligibility for those wanting a vaccination.

“We have additional clinics in the works,” Bradley continued. “It is just a matter of when others are eligible to receive a vaccine and then that vaccine being available.”