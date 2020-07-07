Mustang Public Schools introduce return-to-school plan

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools has introduced a return to school plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Tuesday, the district introduced families to M.O.R.S.E.Y. – Mustang’s Options for Reaching Students & Educating Youth. This plan reflects the “most current thinking” on the return to school on August 13, but is pending Board approval on July 13, the district says.

“The health and safety of our students, staff and families is of utmost importance,” Superintendent Charles Bradley said. “When the 2020-2021 school year begins, schools will look differently than in previous years.”

Mustang plans to offer a Traditional Model of instruction where students attend classes in-person, on-site, five days/week.

“This [Traditional Model] will be the default model for all students enrolled in MPS,” Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Ryan McKinney said. “However, we recognize that this model may not meet the needs of all learners, so we will also be offering a 100% virtual model of instruction, Mustang Virtual Academy, as well. Additionally, we will be offering a model that mixes these two options, for high school students only, to allow for some/most classes to be taken virtually while a few classes are taken in-person at Mustang High School; this will be called Mustang Blended.”

“We solicited and reviewed feedback from staff and families on what our return should look like; this feedback was invaluable in creating the plans as they currently exist.” Bradley continued. “Please know that these plans are designed with flexibility in mind, and are subject to change based on the fluidity of the pandemic and guidance from local, state and federal agencies.”

The MPS Return To Learn will also feature a Health/Safety Plan, according to district officials. This will be a more detailed document focusing on practices/procedures and will be forthcoming.

