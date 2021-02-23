Mustang Public Schools plan second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teachers, staff

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – After thousands of educators and those with comorbidities were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, a local school district says its teachers are next in line.

Mustang Public Schools is hosting a large COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Mustang employees on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“This clinic will serve any Mustang employees who sign up and those who received their first dose of vaccine at the initial Mustang clinic on January 30, 2021,” Superintendent Charles Bradley said. “We are excited to be able to partner with PassportHealth and to offer this to our Bronco Family.”

The clinic is not open to the public.

At Mustang’s first clinic in January, volunteers asked each patient a series of screening questions and verified their insurance and employment before sending them inside.

After each person received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine, they were directed to a waiting area to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes before leaving through a separate exit.

Organizers say the process will be identical but on a much larger scale.