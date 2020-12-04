Mustang Public Schools returning to in-person classes

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Mustang Public Schools students will return to in-person classes starting Monday, Dec. 7.

“During the last three weeks consisting of Distance Learning and Thanksgiving Break, we have urged our staff and families to continue to report incidents of COVID-19 exposure, positive tests, etc.,” said Charles Bradley, Mustang Public Schools Superintendent.

Bradley said that throughout the recent distance learning period, school officials monitored COVID-19 cases per 100,000 individuals in Canadian County, which he said informs the Oklahoma State School Boards Association/Oklahoma State Department of Education COVID-19 Community Spread/Risk Map.

School officials also closely consulted with local and state health experts, Bradley said.

“Given all of this, we are preparing to welcome students back into our buildings. I understand that many of you will feel trepidatious, and I understand. This has been the toughest decision of my career. Ultimately, school is still one of, if not the, safest place that most of us will visit each day. Let me assure you that we will continue to monitor this situation daily and adjust course if necessary.

Classes will be as follows starting Monday:

Mustang High School Traditional & Blended students will return to an in-person A-B Schedule;

Elementary, Intermediate & Middle Schools (PreK-8) will return to 5 days of regular in-person instruction;

All Mustang Virtual, including Middle School Virtual +OSSAA, will resume as prior to Distance Learning.

“This is a ‘return to our new normal’ that we knew prior to the transition to Distance Learning. This decision reflects our belief in the value and importance of in-person instruction, especially during the final two weeks of the semester,” Bradley said.

School officials plan to maintain that class model through Dec. 18, the end of the fall semester.

“These decisions could change, but as much notice as possible will be given should this become necessary,” Bradley said.

Continuing in-person learning requires a concerted effort by everyone in the community to control the spread of COVID-19, Bradley said.

“It is vitally important to wear face-coverings/masks, stay six feet apart from others, and regularly wash your hands,” he said. “These mitigation strategies are just as important outside of the school environment as they are inside of our buildings.”

