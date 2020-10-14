Mustang Public Schools to continue use of face masks until COVID-19 cases drop

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Canadian County, district leaders in Mustang say they are doing what they can to keep students safe.

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day, officials with the Mustang Public School District say they are doing what they can to prevent another jump in cases during fall break.

As a result, officials say they will continue the A-B schedule at Mustang High School through at least Nov. 20.

Also, masks or face coverings will be required for all students and staff until community spread of COVID-19 in Canadian County slows.

“As we have maintained since the introduction of the A-B schedule, our ultimate goal is to return to 5 days of in-person instruction, but as the health and safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority, we will always err on the side of caution to that end. As always, we greatly appreciate your continued patience and flexibility as we navigate these difficult decisions and trying times,” a statement from Mustang Superintendent Charles Bradley read.

