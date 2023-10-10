UPDATE @ 4:51 P.M.

The Mustang Police Department is advising drivers to avoid Highway 152 between Sara Road and Mustang Road as they work to clear the wreck according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the photo Mustang Police shared, a semi truck has caused significant damage to utility poles in the areas.

Image from Mustang Police ‘X’ account.

OG&E has also updated their outage map, which shows the number of customers experiencing outages has dropped significantly to an estimate 1,594.

ORIGINAL STORY

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) — Several residents in Mustang are experiencing power outages after a vehicle crashed into utility poles near Highway 152 and Mustang Road on Tuesday afternoon.

At least eight utility poles are down as a result of the crash. According to OG&E’s outage map, an estimates 4,723 customers are experiencing outages as of 4:38 p.m.

For the latest information on reported outages, visit OG&E’s website.