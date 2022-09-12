MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a Mustang High School student has been arrested following a “troubling” post on social media.

On Monday morning, the Mustang Police Department notified the Mustang Public School District that a high school student had been arrested following a troubling post on social media.

The district says the post was made almost a month ago on a social media app.

According to a release, the district said the post contained an image of a firearm with a message warning of coming to school. However, no specific school or district was mentioned.

The post, which has been shared over 4,000 times, contained an image of an airsoft rifle and was reportedly made as a joke.

“Mustang PD assured us that, based upon their investigation of this situation, there is no credible threat to any of our schools, nor was there one when this post was made,” the district said in a statement.

District officials say that they encourage parents to talk with their children about social media and the consequences.

“We hope that this situation can present an opportunity to have meaningful conversations with your children; reminding them that as valuable as social media can be in terms of timely communication, it can also serve as a vehicle to spread misinformation that can be harmful and have far-reaching consequences. We encourage you to talk with your child and your students about being positive consumers of information and being responsible for what they view and share via social media,” the statement said.

The news comes after Norman students alerted police to the threatening post on social media.