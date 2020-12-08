Mustang students, teachers back to in-person learning

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – There is mixed reaction on Monday from parents as students in Mustang return to the classroom.

“I think they are making a mistake,” said one parent.

“I think it’s time for us to get back to normal,” said James Winkelman, another parent.

High school students are now on an A/B schedule, while younger children are in class full-time.

All of this as COVID-19 cases climb across the state.

The newest map from the Oklahoma State School Board Association puts Canadian County, and most other counties across Oklahoma, in the red zone.

Meanwhile, Mustang Public Schools was one of the first to unveil an in-school quarantine program for students who have been exposed to the virus.

“If the health and safety box is not checked, then we don’t go to the next step. So since this is a pilot program developed by the health department, then they have gone through those safety protocols that would make that environment safe for students who have been in a close contact situation to be quarantined,” said Superintendent Charles Bradley.

District officials tell KFOR the program hasn’t started yet.

If it does materialize, it could begin by the end of this week.

The superintendent also says if no students or staff want to be a part of “ISQ,” then it won’t happen at all.

Meanwhile, a show of support Monday outside of Centennial Elementary.

“Honk if you love centennial elementary teachers and staff!”

Mustang parent Sarah Lippencott and her second grader stood outside with signs and an air horn, waving at teachers as they pulled into the parking lot.

Lippencott says as a teacher herself in a different district, she knows this school year has been hard on everybody.

“If it reaches one or two and makes them have a more positive ending to this semester, that’s all that really matters,” said Lippencott.

They plan, for now, to be in-person through the end of this semester.

